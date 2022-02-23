Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of SWK opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

