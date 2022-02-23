Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,493,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

MCW opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

