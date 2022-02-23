Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Sprott at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Sprott by 12.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprott by 37.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.