Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 185,923 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,923 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.77% of Co-Diagnostics worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

