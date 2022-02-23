Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter.

ASND opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

