Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter.
ASND opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
