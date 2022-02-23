Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 47,618 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in C3.ai by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

AI stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

