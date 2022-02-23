Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 50,777 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

