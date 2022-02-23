Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Youdao worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Youdao by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Youdao by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 142.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 125.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

