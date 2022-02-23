Marshall Wace LLP Sells 383,916 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 342,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

