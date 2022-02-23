Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.18 Million Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of ViewRay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $4,920,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ViewRay by 1,246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 683,940 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

