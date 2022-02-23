Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.32 Million Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
