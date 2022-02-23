Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.40 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCPL opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

