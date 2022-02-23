Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.