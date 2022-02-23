Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Masco worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

