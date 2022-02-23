Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.