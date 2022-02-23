Master Contract Token Hits Market Cap of $301,143.53 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $301,143.53 and approximately $39,457.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.08 or 0.06968083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

