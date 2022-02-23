Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – ) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total transaction of $29,400,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.81. 8,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.32. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.