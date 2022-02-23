Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.64% from the company’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

