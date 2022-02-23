Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 330.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,144 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

