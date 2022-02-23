Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 32,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

