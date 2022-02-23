Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

MTCH stock opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

