Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.30

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 44242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

