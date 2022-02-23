Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

