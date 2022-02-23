Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 93155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $47,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

