Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

MAXR stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after acquiring an additional 257,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

