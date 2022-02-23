Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Down 6.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 8,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 752,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

