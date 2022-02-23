Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $429,934.64 and $7.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.78 or 1.00411684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00238446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00146897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00292700 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

