Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $80.16.

