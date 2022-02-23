McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – ) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.86. 12,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.51. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

