MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 33064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

MDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. lowered their price target on MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MDA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get MDA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.