Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $177.88 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $177.88 million and $10.02 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,055,481 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

