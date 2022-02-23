MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – ) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.55% of MDU Resources Group worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $19,171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 3,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

