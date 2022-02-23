MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.67

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 28319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.