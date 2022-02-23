Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MPW opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.