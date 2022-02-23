Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

