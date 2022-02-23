Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medifast updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.

Shares of MED stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.16. 150,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,059. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Medifast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

