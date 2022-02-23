Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

MED traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. Medifast has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $7,627,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

