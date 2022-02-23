Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Medtronic by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,842,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

