Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

