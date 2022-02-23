MEET.ONE Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,167.74 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $208,167.74 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

