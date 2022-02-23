megaBONK (MBONK) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,035.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $87,948.26 and $3,035.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00109634 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

