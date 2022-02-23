Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading Up 1.2%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

