Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target Increased to €8.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SMIZF remained flat at $$8.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

