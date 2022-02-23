Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00243868 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002091 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

