MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,821.46.

Shares of MELI opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $873.40 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,439.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

