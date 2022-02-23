MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,821.46.
Shares of MELI opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $873.40 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,439.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.