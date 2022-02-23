MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,750.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,439.57. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $873.40 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

