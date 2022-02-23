Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.72 ($0.44). 7,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.45).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MERC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.71) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price target on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Mark Andrew Payton acquired 12,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £4,861.34 ($6,611.37).

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

