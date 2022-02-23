Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 249,148 shares.The stock last traded at $59.13 and had previously closed at $57.31.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $13,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.