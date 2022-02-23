Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 249,148 shares.The stock last traded at $59.13 and had previously closed at $57.31.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
