Metronome (MET) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,832.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Metronome has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $5,832.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00005782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,856,726 coins and its circulating supply is 13,712,152 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

