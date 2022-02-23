Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,363 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

