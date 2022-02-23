Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,049 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

